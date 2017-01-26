Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Could Win BIG After Actelion Purchase

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) shares shot down down about 2% in early morning trading after it announced it will pay about $30 billion for Actelion Ltd (OTCMKTS: ALIOF ), makers of Tracleer, Uptravi and Opsumit. But as of the time of this writing, JNJ stock is warming up a bit, sitting at a drop of around only 0.10%.

Analysts and reporters (like this one) have been speculating for months about the deal.

Johnson & Johnson originally backed out of talks, at which point Actelion CEO Jean-Paul Clozel, who founded the company with his wife in 1997, began talks with Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY ). While there was an assumption that JNJ stock would react well to the news, it’s down about 1.5% from the price it closed at on Jan. 23.

The price is a rich one, 30 times Actelion’s estimated 2018 earnings, and it will take months to complete.

The question for investors is whether this short-term pain will be worth it.

What JNJ’s Gorsky Gets

The deal was engineered by Alex Gorsky, who has been Johnson & Johnson CEO since 2012 after spending four years at Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS ), which like Actelion is a European drug maker.

The deal price represents almost 10% of JNJ stock’s market cap as of Jan. 26, but is affordable because the company had over $40 billion in cash and short-term securities on its books as of October, and less than $27 billion in debt on $140 billion in assets.

Unlike other recent deals between U.S. pharmaceutical companies and European entities, which include a move of the headquarters for tax purposes, this deal is not a tax inversion. It doesn’t even take out the whole target company.

Instead, Johnson & Johnson will spin-off the Clozels into a new entity, backed by “1 billion Swiss Francs in cash” (the Franc is currently at parity with the U.S. dollar) and distributed to current Actelion shareholders as a dividend. JNJ will hold 16% of that company and options to buy another 16%. The U.S. company will also get an option on ACT-132577, another hypertension drug now going through clinical trials.

The Clozels had rejected takeover attempts for years, preferring to retain their autonomy. This deal gives them that autonomy, and gives their shareholders a huge pay-out on the existing drugs. The price is 80% higher than where Actelion was trading as recently as Nov. 23, when news of takeover talks first began.

Next Page