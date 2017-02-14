How Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Turns Lemons Into Profits

Over the past few months, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) has had to revise its advertising metrics several times to account for errors. For the most part, the errors seem relatively minor and have had little impact on FB stock.

In September, management disclosed that the reported figure of average time spent viewing a video was inflated. A company post in November cited a summary figure of “reach” (the number of Facebook users who viewed an impression in their timeline) as being overstated.

In two more posts the following month, further problems were announced and more changes were made. The company changed its methodology for measuring reach (not just reporting the figure). “Reactions” to live video were mis-allocated, and counts for “likes” and “shares” had been miscalculated.

Again, Facebook stock investors seem relatively unconcerned. In fact, the FB stock price sits at an all-time high. But, combined with general concerns about “click fraud” and other problems in the online advertising space, the metric changes highlight a key issue for Facebook — and online advertising as a whole.

How Facebook responds as a company will be key for Facebook stock.

Click Fraud, Bots and Facebook’s Response

In a widely cited figure, the Association of National Advertisers estimated that online ad fraud would cost $7.2 billion in 2016. (Bear in mind that Facebook alone generated $27 billion in revenue last year.) Estimates of how many ads are fraudulent range from 30%-60%. Indeed, many analysts have forecast a collapse in the online advertising space as a whole.

Much of the questionable activity comes from bots, which mimic actual online users. There are also “click farms,” malware and display tactics such as “pop-under” ads, which are rarely, if ever, seen. Most of the complaints are directed at traffic generators and other middlemen. But, some argue that programmatic marketplace operators such as Rocket Fuel Inc (NASDAQ: FUEL ) and Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO ) are turning a blind eye to these issues.

Facebook is not implicated in these tactics. In fact, the company’s efforts outside the platform have shown a notable willingness to fight low-quality tactics. In 2016, Facebook shut down its Atlas ad-buying platform. Its head of ad tech wrote in a blog post, “We were amazed by the volume of valueless inventory” coming into that exchange. That poor traffic was a key reason for management’s decision to move on.

Another unit, LiveRail, was shut down last year as well. Facebook paid a reported $400 million-$500 million for that company, with the goal of building a video ad exchange. But, similar to Atlas, fraud and traffic concerns led FB to shut down the ad exchange. (In both cases, Facebook has salvaged measurement capabilities from the business.)

The irony of the questions surrounding Facebook’s metric changes is that, so far, when confronted with the worst of the worst in online advertising, the company has acted in a seemingly ethical manner.

But the question for FB stock is what the apparently worsening state of ad tech means going forward.

Are Growing Ad Tech Concerns a Plus or Minus for Facebook Stock?

The core concern regarding not just fraud, but poor measurement of online advertising impressions and click-throughs, is that advertisers can’t accurately gauge ROI. Facebook’s recent measurement errors — including inflated video duration figures for more than two years — seem of a piece with that concern.

