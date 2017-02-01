3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) and Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Tuesday proved to be yet another weak day for U.S. equities, including a 0.9% from industrials, while gold surged 1.3%. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a 0.5% loss and the Nasdaq Composite gained a fraction of a percentage.

Several companies reported their quarterly earnings data Tuesday, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ) and Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH ).

Here’s what you should know:

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple posted an impressive report regarding the company’s latest financial period.

The cold did not seem to affect the tech giant as the three winter months amounted to revenue of $78.4 billion, topping the $77.38 billion that analysts were expecting. The figure marked a 3.3% rise year-over-year.

The strong statistic was fueled in part by Apple’s iPhone 7 sales, which were especially strong, topping the total from the previous month. The company sold 78.29 million iPhones in its fourth quarter.

The figure was nearly 5% higher than the previous year, or about 4 million more than it sold in 2015’s fourth quarter. The company’s iPhone business makes up about 69% of its revenue for the quarter.

iPad sales were weaker for Apple to end fiscal 2016, falling by 22% to $5.5 billion, which suggests that the newer iPad Pro models are not as hot as the company hoped they would be.

Mac computers were 7% higher over the same quarter of 2015, amounting to $7.24 billion.

AAPL stock boomed 3% after hours.

