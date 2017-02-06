Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock Is Set to Bounce Back

Let’s get this out of the way first. I was wrong on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) stock back in early January. Well … half wrong, that is. The XOM stock rally I expected from an extended “Trump bump,” Rex Tillerson being confirmed as Secretary of State and rising oil prices never materialized.

In fact, Trump’s “drill baby drill” attitude toward American crude and a glut of global oil supply all contributed to undermine the longer-term fundamentals for XOM — despite oil prices rising above $53 per barrel.

But XOM stock has held above its September lows and long-term support at $80. So, while the Feb $90/$92.50 call is likely a bust (unless XOM rallies sharply in the next two weeks), the Feb $80 put sell remains a solid recommendation.

That said, I remain bullish on XOM, as all of the major long-term drivers remain in effect for Exxon stock. When trading options, it’s often a matter of getting the timing right. And now could be the right time, after Exxon Mobil shares appear to have finally put in a bottom following last week’s quarterly earnings report.

Sentiment toward XOM stock remains largely the same as it did heading into last week’s report, with Thomson/First Call reporting that 20 of the 26 brokerage firms following Exxon stock doling out “hold” or worse ratings. Additionally, the 12-month consensus price target rests at $88.57, representing a premium of about 6% to Friday’s close. In short, there is room for upgrades and target-price increases that should help firm up XOM’s price action.



Click to Enlarge On the options front, XOM traders remain largely bullish on the stock’s prospects. Currently, the March put/call open interest ratio rests at 0.57, down sharply from the prior February put/call OI ratio of 0.70.

While February call options traders were targeting $92.50 strike, March traders have readjusted their targets to the $85 strike, which is home to 7,100 contracts at last check.

As for March implieds, options are pricing in a potential move of about 2.5% for XOM stock through expiration. This places the lower bound near $81.35 and the upper bound at $85.65. A breakout above $85 could signal a return to XOM’s former rally, while support remains firm near $80.

