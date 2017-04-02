2 Bond-Like REITs to Buy Now (and 1 to Sell)

What could be better than receiving a raise every year? How about getting more cash in your pocket, and increasing your net worth?

Owning high-quality REITs (real estate investment trusts) with track records of consistently growing dividends is a proven strategy that delivers income today and rewards you with attractive gains for retirement, too.

Let’s consider three well-known REIT names to show how dividend growth can drive price appreciation, and generate outsized returns. There is no magic formula. It really boils down to common sense. A dividend cut or stagnant pay-out can spell disaster, while a growing dividend rewards investors two ways.

Well-Covered Dividends Matter

Real estate investment trusts own hundreds or even thousands of properties, with an enormous number of restrooms, parking lots and roofs that must be maintained. Savvy investors check to see that there is a margin of safety to pay the dividend after these expenses.

Each year when a tenant moves out of an apartment building money needs to be spent to refurbish the space. In an office building tenants typically move every three to five years. It can require a lot of cash to remodel the space for the next tenant. Additionally, landlords must pay the brokerage commission up front for the entire lease term.

It is important for REITs to generate extra cash on top of the money they pay out in dividends each quarter. That is why there is an old saying: “The safest dividend is the one that was just raised.”

Owning the Safest Real Estate

Net-lease REITs are popular with income-focused investors because the business model is so simple, it is “bond-like.” While bonds just pay investors a fixed yield, these REITs can also grow earnings from contractual rent increases that help keep up with inflation.

REITs own freestanding single-tenant properties like convenience stores and drugstores, where the leases are signed for ten, fifteen or even twenty years.

But, the news gets even better.

These leases are usually “triple-net.” In addition to monthly rent, creditworthy tenants pay all the taxes, insurance, utilities, and most building maintenance. No fuss, no muss.

It is cash flow investors can count on.

Now let’s tale a look at 2 dividends to buy and 1 to avoid…

Next Page