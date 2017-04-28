“Sell in May and go away” — this phrase is so commonplace that investors usually take it for granted. Ignorance, though, is a recipe for disaster, particularly when it comes to the financial markets. Research doesn’t guarantee profitability, but it absolutely is better than throwing darts in the dark.

Fortunately, this aphorism has real, quantifiable gravitas, and that sets up opportunities for bargain stocks.

According to Forbes, historical data indicates that the “best returns on Wall Street occur during November-April and the worst returns occur during May-October.” University of Miami professor Michael Fuerst concurred, stating that the aphorism’s implications are “persistent and it’s economically just as strong as it was then.”

Of course, the “sell in May” strategy won’t work every single time. However, investors can improve their odds of picking up profitable fall bargains in just a few days’ time.

Multiple theories exist about the strategy’s effectiveness. Compounding matters is that this May effect is witnessed throughout the world, based on professor Fuerst’s analysis. Thus, bargain stocks to buy is not an exclusively American phenomenon.

Admittedly, however, picking up fall bargains on a mystery phenomenon isn’t easy.

One aspect that was clarified through professor Fuerst’s research is that weather patterns are not the answer. A commonly held belief was that traders sell in May before they head off to summer vacation. But that wouldn’t hold in Brazil, where the summer season begins in December.

Regardless of what causes this trend, it does create the incentive to pick up bargain stocks. For this particular list of fall bargains, I’m focusing on names that make sense seasonality wise, and not just on an old, but apparently accurate, aphorism.

So here are five bargain stocks you’ll want to buy after the Sell in May numbers are in.

Next Page