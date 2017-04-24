Can Earnings Send Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Stock Soaring Back to $6.50?

Despite some recovery of late, oil and natural gas prices have remained volatile during the past month. OPEC’s production cut remains in effect, and the cartel is expected to extend those cuts into the latter half of 2017 at its next meeting. Despite the cuts, global supply remains elevated, keeping pressure on energy prices and energy stocks like Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ).



Click to Enlarge The past month has been a roller coaster ride for CHK stock. The shares surged from their late March lows near $5 to tag a near-term high north of $6.50 in mid-April, only to reverse course sharply as energy prices came under pressure from supply data. Still, Chesapeake Energy stock has come out better despite the volatility, and is now perched just above growing support in the $5.50 region.

Looking back, it seems the infamous “death cross” of CHK’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages had less impact than many had feared. Furthermore, I hope that those of you that got into April $5.50/$6 bull call spread I highlighted on March 27 closed out that trade in the first week of April when the position hit its maximum profit potential.

With earnings season kicking into high gear, CHK stock traders are now looking forward to Chesapeake Energy’s fiscal first quarter earnings report, slated for release on May 4.

Earnings are expected to explode higher from a loss of 10 cents per share last year to a profit of 18 cents per share in the most recent quarter. Additionally, revenue is expected to rise 18.8% year-over-year to $2.32 billion.

Despite the solid year-over-year growth, there isn’t much enthusiasm surrounding Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly report. In fact, the only bullish reading ahead of the report is the EarningsWhispers.com report that the whisper number comes in at 20 cents per share, two cents higher than the consensus.

But there is little bullish sentiment beyond this figure. For instance, Thomson/First Call reports that only six of the 35 analysts following CHK rate the shares a “buy” or better. Furthermore, short interest stands at 127.8 million shares, or 14.6% of CHK stock’s total float.

