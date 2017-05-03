3 Reasons Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Will Rebound

For a little over a year, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) could do no wrong. AMD stock dipped below $2 in early February 2016. Over the next twelve and a half months, AMD stock rose about 700%, clearing $15 at the end of February 2017. It was a stunning run for a stock that had been “dead money” since the financial crisis.

Source: Shutterstock

The sentiment toward AMD stock has changed quickly, however. Advanced Micro Devices has declined about 32% since those late February highs, including a punishing 24% decline after Q1 earnings last week.

The recent declines seem like too much. The core story that sent AMD stock rocketing higher in 2016 still holds. And there are still a number of reasons to believe that Advanced Micro Devices will rebound from the recent weakness — even if investors might need to be patient.

AMD’s Ryzen Launch Is Working And Continuing

The selloff in AMD stock didn’t come from Q1 numbers, which essentially were in line with expectations. And the best news in the first quarter was the strength in the recently launched Ryzen 7 CPU.

Revenue in the Computing and Graphics segment increased 18% year-over-year, which Advanced Micro Devices management attributed to the Ryzen launch. Gross margin company-wide expanded 200 bps — again, due to Ryzen. Margin concerns long have kept a lid on AMD stock, as the Advanced Micro Devices historically has struggled with consistent profitability. The new Ryzen line has the ability to improve overall margins, and mitigate that problem.

As Bank of America pointed out, Ryzen 7 allowed AMD to both take pricing and take share in desktop from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ). The Ryzen line more generally has made Advanced Micro Devices a stronger competitor. And with Ryzen 5 launched in Q2 and Ryzen 3 due in the back half, the benefits to AMD stock haven’t been fully realized yet.

Advanced Micro Devices: Naples Is On The Way

Advanced Micro Devices is going after Intel in another area: datacenters. The Naples server CPU will be launched in late Q2, per CEO Lisa Su on the AMD Q1 conference call. And Naples seems a legitimate competitor to Intel’s Broadwell.

And in datacenter, pretty much any kind of a win for Naples should benefit both AMD earnings and AMD stock. Advanced Micro Devices has basically no presence in servers, with its market share declining from 25% a decade ago to under 1% at the moment.

Even single-digit share gains alone have the possibility of driving double-digit revenue growth for AMD. Combined with operating leverage, any success from Naples — where early reviews seem reasonably strong — should set the stage for stronger earnings growth in the second half of 2017 and beyond.

