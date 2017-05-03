3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Stock Can Continue Printing Profits

3D Systems Corporation (NSYE:DDD) has been printing money for bulls the past couple weeks. And in our estimation, that trend is ready to manufacture additional and safer profits for traders using the DDD options market for positioning. Let me explain.

It wasn’t long ago — in fact, just two weeks back — when I suggested investors take a fresh look at 3D Systems. DDD stock appeared to be coming back for a second act both off and on the price chart following its early May earnings report.

K-A-C-H-I-N-G!!! Share of 3D Systems are up 18% since our article at InvestorPlace — and more than 40% from some initial observations discussed on my Twitter feed. And guess what, I’ll say it again, this trend could be just starting to hit its stride again.

Bottom line, following a couple punishing years both off and on the price chart, a more mature and focused 3D Systems is re-emerging with profits trickling in; and as an established company well-positioned for secular growth in this still very young and important market.

Further, coupled with short interest of 20% and a mostly bearish analyst narrative which could act as backpedaling support for higher prices; DDD has some fuel to push shares higher.

As well, with a bit of technical backing and filling this past week, 3D Systems should get the attention of momentum traders eyeing entries into DDD stock.

DDD Stock Daily Price Chart

Looking at the daily chart of DDD, there’s a lot to like these days. Following 3D Systems’ earnings-driven breakout from a massive yearlong triangle pattern, shares have consolidated and diffused some overbought conditions spawned by an aggressive rally of seven straight sessions.

The current pullback pattern in 3D Systems is just four days in length, with Monday’s session offering traders an inside candlestick. It’s a fairly common pattern in momentum stocks which require shorter, first-stage bases after large breakout moves before moving even higher.

In these type of situations — among which I see DDD stock as a card-carrying member — the crowd continues to wait on the sidelines insisting on lower prices or remains disbelieving of the move altogether — only to watch the stock as it makes another forceful leg up in price.

Of course, without any guarantees from the DDD stock chart and much like our last analysis, it’s up to the options market in 3D Systems to help with assuring the trader can position smartly and more safely for both the anticipated and unanticipated.

