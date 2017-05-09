Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Is Set to Announce Echo Show With Touchscreen

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and its Amazon Echo line of smart speakers are doing a good job of dominating the tech news lately. First there was the camera-equipped Echo Look, then a report confirming the company’s dominance in the voice-activated speaker market. Today, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that perhaps the most ambitious of AMZN’s Alexa-powered devices yet is set to be announced. The Echo Show — with a built-in touchscreen and video calling capabilities — is expected to be confirmed as soon as today.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)

Rumors have been flying about a touchscreen Amazon Echo device. The discovery last week of a blurry image on AMZN servers, followed by detailed images from well known tech-leaker Evan Blass pretty much confirmed the existence of the device. AMZN cutting the price of the original Echo to $149 set the stage for a new Amazon Echo flagship.

AMZN Echo Show Set to Arrive

What’s been missing are details around capabilities, price name and release date.

This morning, The Wall Street Journal published what it believes are the answers to those questions. If it’s correct, the image we’ve been seeing is of the new Amazon Echo Show. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display and a camera. Owners can use it to make internet-based video calls. The display can show results of voice searches — especially handy when looking for merchandise to order from amazon.com.

Amazon Show pricing is expected to be $229.99 and it could be announced as early as today, with shipping starting June 28.

Why the Built-in Display?

The original Amazon Echo and the followup Echo Tap and Echo Dot were all smart speakers. They played streaming music. That was how Amazon snuck its Alexa voice assistant into the home — by piggybacking on the popularity of inexpensive Bluetooth speakers.

We know how canny that move turned out to be. Despite lacking the advantage of a smartphone user base, Alexa went from being at the back of the voice assistant pack to being a smart home star. With thousands of “skills,” Alexa and the Amazon Echo became the unlikely hub for many smart homes, threatening to leave competitors like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) in the dust.

So why mess with a good thing and add a display? After all, part of the appeal of the original Echo was its simplicity. You didn’t have to touch a smartphone display to interact with it, you just spoke and it acted. Without a display, it was more compact and less expensive as well.

