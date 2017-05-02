Buy Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock While Its Dividend Is on Sale

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE ) is slipping in pre-market trading after announcing earnings that beat estimates on the bottom line, but missed on the revenue side. If you’re looking for growth, stay away from PFE stock. But if you’re looking to scoop up a dividend at a discount, Pfizer stock is for you.

Adjusted income was $4.19 billion, 69 cents per share, on revenue of $12.78 billion. This compared with net income of $4.17, 67 cents per share, and revenue of $13.01 billion during the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings beat analyst estimates by 2 cents per share, and even beat the “whisper number” of 68 cents. The revenue number, however, was well below the estimate of $13.05 billion, and even below last year’s figure.

As a result, PFE stock lost 35 cents per share, after dropping another 35 cents in trading on May 1. For those who buy stocks for capital appreciation, Pfizer once again proved a name to avoid.

For income investors, however, the result represents a great opportunity.

Pfizer for Income

Pfizer is an income stock, and its 32 cents per share dividend should represent a yield of 3.8% at its May 2 opening price of $33.40. Compare this to the 3% current yield on the U.S. 30-year bond, and remember that Pfizer stock is highly liquid, so if you want to grab a government bond as yields rise, you can quickly sell Pfizer to get it.

Pfizer has slowly but steadily raised its dividend since cutting it in half briefly in 2009. The dividend is covered more than twice by earnings, so it is safe.

This is not necessarily how Pfizer management would want things to be. In recent years, management has tried to write a growth story, or at least attach themselves to one.

In November 2015, Pfizer was prepared to merge with Allergan plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE: AGN ) in a $160 billion deal that would have seen the nominal headquarters move to Ireland. That move was stopped by antitrust regulators.

Since then, Pfizer has reverted to type, acquiring Anacor Pharmaceuticals for $5.2 billion and Medivation for $14 billion. It also agreed to sell its Hospira Infusions Systems business to ICU Medical Systems for $1 billion in cash and stock.

There are persistent rumors Pfizer might make a run at Bristol-Myers Squibb Inc. (NYSE: BMY ), which is worth $96 billion or roughly half what Pfizer is worth. But those remain rumors.

