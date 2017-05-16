Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Trades Down as Retailer Falls Short of Q1 Expectations

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS ) reported Q1 earnings this morning that fell two cents shy of expectations. DKS stock was trading down 13% in pre-market activity.

The Pittsburgh-based sporting goods retailer reported consolidated net income of $58.2 million for period ended April 2 , or 52 cents per diluted share, according to a company announcement. Analysts had expected 54 cents. DKS management revised EPS guidance in early March to $0.48 to 0.53 per diluted share. Last year’s Q1 saw consolidated net income of $56.9 million, or 50 cents per diluted share.

Net sales for the first quarter increased 9.9% to approximately $1.8 billion compared with Wall Street average forecast of $1.84 billion. Consolidated same store sales increased 2.4%, compared to Dicks guidance of an approximate 3% to 4% increase. Q1 2016 consolidated same store sales increased 0.5%.

“In the first quarter, we generated non-GAAP earnings per diluted share near the high end of our guidance. Despite a challenging retail environment, we realized growth across each of our three primary categories of hardlines, apparel and footwear, and were pleased with the performance of our newly relaunched ecommerce site,” said Edward W. Stack, chairman and CEO. “We remain optimistic as we drive profitable growth on our new eCommerce platform, make marked progress on our new merchandising strategy and continue to capture market share.”

DKS revised FY2017 guidance and now anticipates reporting non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $3.65 to 3.75, excluding certain acquisition conversion, severance and other employee-related costs.

DKS stock has declined more than 4% in the past month. The shares fell on May 12 following the disclosure that an accounting error caused the company to report the wrong amount of Adjusted EBITDA in its GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted EBITDA tables. This caused it to reports Adjusted EBITDA that was $23.4 million above the actual amount.