Trade Sears Holding Corp (SHLD) Stock While It Craters

Investors are following in the footsteps of consumers and heading to the exits in Sears Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD). And in our opinion, the merchandise off and on the price chart will continue to be marked down.

Source: Shutterstock

For more seasoned bearish speculators, shopping in SHLD’s options for a nicely packaged spread is looking like a better kind of value bet. Let me explain.

Plain and simple, Sears is a mess everywhere and it’s very unlikely to turn around its troubles for SHLD shareholders. The latest for the hemorrhaging department store operator are growing worries over the company’s retail suppliers requiring tougher financial agreements and the likes from Sears.

Seriously, can those vendors be blamed for wanting stronger terms if they’re going to continue extending credit to Sears? I hope you know the answer to that!

With a pile of debt in excess of $4 billion and bleeding cash, SHLD stock isn’t one that’s remotely close to being a turnaround in progress. And if you’re buying what Lampert & Co. are selling, the return policy is likely to get even costlier.

I warned as much last month, and now Sears’ underlying and growing troubles are also reasserting itself on the SHLD chart — and it doesn’t look good.

SHLD Stock Weekly Chart



Click to Enlarge What goes up must come down. It’s not entirely accurate, but as gravity and the reality of SHLD’s challenges are concerned, it does appear to be the case. It’s also a situation that appears to be far from over in removing shareholder value.

When I last wrote about SHLD stock in April (and denoted by the yellow highlight), shares were in the process of breaking out of a constructive-looking consolidation pattern following a major break above a key downtrend resistance line.

Our observation was far from optimistic, though. I focused more on the fact that charts aren’t perfect. And considering the information surrounding SHLD stock, it was likely to end very poorly for investors piling in and staying the course.

Following an additional gain of around 10%, that’s exactly what’s occurred.

