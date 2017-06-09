Apple Inc. (AAPL) Makes HomeKit Easier for Third Parties, But at a Cost

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has fallen behind in the race to be the smart home hub. There are a growing number of smart products that support AAPL’s HomeKit standard, but it’s nowhere near the pace being set by rivals Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

Source: Apple

As WWDC 2017 wraps up, Apple announced it’s making a big change to HomeKit, making it much easier for third party device manufacturers to adopt the standard in the hope of boosting its popularity.

However, the move to make HomeKit easier to adopt comes at a cost. Apple’s standard will be giving up some of the rock-solid security that gives it an advantage over competing standards.

Making Apple HomeKit Certification Easier to Boost Adoption

Amazon’s Alexa has thousands of “skills” that let its Echo smart home speaker interact with online services and control third party connected accessories, such as Google’s Nest smart thermostat.

Apple HomeKit has a much more modest adoption rate among device manufacturers and a big part of that is the current certification process.

Partners must become MFi licensed and use an Apple authentication chip in their device. Apple HomeKit certification is more costly and takes additional time in comparison to other standards.

The requirement for the chip in particular means that companies can’t simply use a firmware update to make their products HomeKit compatible, they have to be specially designed and manufactured.

As reported by AppleInsider, the company announced at WWDC 2017 that is loosening its licensing requirements and eliminating the requirement to use its authentication chip.

This means product developers can work on HomeKit-compatible prototypes without first having a MFi license. If they decide to go ahead and produce the device, they do still need that license, but Apple is hoping this move will encourage companies that aren’t already partners –and wouldn’t be otherwise– to try out HomeKit, then go ahead and potentially release a commercial product.

More importantly, not requiring the Apple authentication chip cuts manufacturing costs and opens up the possibility that smart home products could be made HomeKit compatible through a firmware update. That could even work for previously shipped products already in consumer’s homes.

Making it Easier for Smart Home Partners Means Loosening Security Standards

The downside to this move is that by employing software authentication instead of a specialized chip, Apple is giving up some of the security that made HomeKit smart devices far more resistant to potential hacking.

