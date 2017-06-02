Friday’s Vital Data: Ford Motor Company (F), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY)

U.S. stock futures are in rally mode this morning, pointing toward potential fresh all-time highs for the major market indices. The buzz word on the Street is jobs. ADP’s employment report came in well above expectations yesterday, and economists are expecting today’s nonfarms payrolls report to confirm the robust job growth. Specifically, May payrolls are expected to show the U.S. economy adding 185,000 jobs last month, with the unemployment rate holding at 4.4%.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have gained 0.22%, while S&P 500 futures are up 0.10% and Nasdaq-100 futures have added 0.21%.

On the options front, volume returned to normal with the arrival of June. Overall, about 15.1 million calls and 12.8 million puts changed hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rose to 0.66, while the 10-day moving average slipped to 0.63.

Topping Thursday’s options activity, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) saw call option volume rebound after it emerged as the only U.S. automaker to post year-over-year gains in monthly auto sales, surpassing General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) for the month. Elsewhere, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) attracted more bullish options activity in the wake of the Computex computer conference in Taipei, Taiwan. Finally, BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) surged after Citron Research claimed it could be the next Nvidia.

Ford Motor Company (F)

Despite a shakeup at the CEO position, Ford managed to dethrone GM as the top U.S. automaker by sales volume with the latest U.S. auto sales report. In May, Ford sold more than 241,000 vehicles, marking a 2.2% gain for the year. Ford was the only U.S. automaker to post a gain. Ford was also the only U.S. automaker to top expectations from Kelley Blue Book, beating projections by 4%, or more than 9,000 vehicles.

As a result, F stock rose more than 2.6%, and options traders turned to calls on the day. Roughly 412,000 contracts traded on F stock on Thursday, with calls making up 59% of the day’s activity. What’s more options traders have begun to warm up to F stock in the past week, with the June put/call open interest ratio falling from a perch north of 1.00 to its current reading of 0.92.

However, a true rebound for F stock may be difficult over the short term, as more than 114,000 calls are currently parked at the overhead $13 strike — creating considerable options-related resistance in the area. Still, a rally to $13 would be nearly a 13.5% move for F stock, and well worth betting on if the shares gain momentum.

Next Page