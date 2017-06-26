Mac Malware Threat to Apple Inc. Computers Continues to Grow (AAPL)

One of the selling points of Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Mac computers has always been their relative security. PCs running Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Windows operating system have always been more vulnerable to viruses and other malware than Apple’s macOS. However, McAfee, Inc., a leading computer security company, just released its latest threats report showing total macOS malware instances continue to grow at a rapid pace.

Click to Enlarge Source: McAfee

While they may have ignored Macs in the past, criminals are increasingly targeting AAPL’s computers. The only good news on that front for Apple and Mac owners is that most of the action has been in relatively harmless adware.

McAfee Threat Report Shows Big Increase in Mac Malware

McAfee is one of the world’s leading computer security companies, and is largely owned by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ), which holds a 49% stake. The company releases regular threat reports, where it lays out the current situation in terms of computer security threats.

AAPL had a little less cause to be smug when it comes to Mac security after McAfee released a report in April, noting that macOS malware instances grew by 744% in 2016. While the total instances among Mac users were dwarfed by what was happening in the Windows world, there were still some 460,000 instances of infected Macs detected. While most of that was adware — annoying (but otherwise harmless) code that injects advertising into web browsing — 2016 also saw some very serious Mac malware like KeRanger ransomeware.

The latest McAfee report says detected instances of macOS malware grew another 53% in the first quarter of 2017 alone, topping the 700,000-mark. Once again, McAfee spikes out a “glut of adware” as being behind the rapid increase in Mac Malware.

Does This Mean Mac Security Is Failing?

Apple has always made the most of its Mac security advantage compared to Windows PCs. The company repeatedly made the point that OS X (now macOS) was inherently more secure than Windows because of its Unix underpinnings. AAPL used to aggressively promote this security advantage on its website:

“It doesn’t get PC viruses. A Mac isn’t susceptible to the thousands of viruses plaguing windows-based computers. That’s thanks to built-in defenses in Mac OS X that keep you safe, without any work on your part.”

However, the Mac was never immune from malware and viruses. At least part of its advantage over Windows was the relatively smaller number of Macs out there.

Criminals didn’t put the same effort into developing and releasing macOS malware, because the potential payoff was so much smaller than hitting those billion+ Windows PCs.

Next Page