Is Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock an Unstoppable Behemoth?

It isn’t your mother’s Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) anymore. In fact, with so much going for it, I’ve put MSFT stock on my “consider” list for my own stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio. That’s because Microsoft really did come of age in the twenty-first century once Steve Ballmer got the heck out of the way.

The company isn’t content to just let Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) take over the world with its AWS cloud service.

MSFT has made Azure a lot more affordable, appealing to smaller enterprises by reducing its Window Server to run in 30GB. Meanwhile, large enterprises have selected Azure as the preferred choice. In the last quarter, Azure revenue increased by 93%.

MSFT Stock Has A Lot Going for It

The decision to make Azure more affordable truly comes out of necessity. Amazon kills competition by forgoing big margins, to put the squeeze on competitors. Microsoft, however, has tons of cash and plenty of patience, so it can afford to compete on price.

I have to admit that I never really got LinkedIn and still don’t. There are 500 million members, assuming that number isn’t fudged, and MSFT is monetizing the platform more than I thought it could. Revenue and gross margin growth did actually climb about 4% in the last quarter.

Still, if MSFT stock can leverage LinkedIn — and I’m starting to believe it can — that could also be a driver for future growth.

Personal computing has not been abandoned by Microsoft. Windows is still a monster and revenue did actually increase in this segment by 4%. Gaming is also an ever-evolving beast that Microsoft retains a name in. Gaming revenue increased 4% in the last quarter as well. Now, while $78 million in revenue is a rounding error for MSFT stock, I think that there is untapped potential in the 52 million users of Xbox Live.

It isn’t the hardware that interests me here. It’s the possibility of all these live users. Now, I’m not a gamer, but I know a few. I also am tuned in to what’s happening on a content level with VR and immersive theater. What I’m learning is that, when it comes to gaming, content is everything. It can’t just be a great first-person shooter game. There needs to be a solid story. It’s no different than TV and movies.

