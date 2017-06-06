Finish Line Inc (FINL) and Puma Biotech Inc (PBYI) Lead 15 Notable Investor Filings

There were 15 notable investor filings today, and Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL ) is the largest company of interest.

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC. If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors.

There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

New Activist Investor 13D Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D.

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSEMKT: ORM ) – FREESTONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 2.70% ownership stake in Owens Realty Mortgage. This is a decrease of 59.09% from their previous filing.

New Passive Investor 13G Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX ) – Flynn James E has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 6.81% ownership stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 60.24% from their previous filing.

Bristow Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRS) – Senvest Management, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.28% ownership stake in Bristow Group.

CF Corporation (NASDAQ: CFCOU ) – HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.07% ownership stake in CF.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO ) – TIGER MANAGEMENT L.L.C. has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.68% ownership stake in T2 Biosystems. This is an increase of 26.79% from their previous filing.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NYSE: PBYI ) – Partner Fund Management, L.P. has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 8.00% ownership stake in Puma Biotechnology.

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK ) – GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.13% ownership stake in NewLink Genetics.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO ) – PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 9.94% ownership stake in Albireo Pharma.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEMKT: SDPI ) – Lone Star Value Management LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 7.00% ownership stake in Superior Drilling Products. This is a decrease of 15.66% from their previous filing.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB ) – Standard General L.P. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 58.20% ownership stake in Turning Point Brands. This is a decrease of 1.02% from their previous filing.

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO ) – BURISH MARK D has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 11.90% ownership stake in Sonic Foundry. This is an increase of 33.71% from their previous filing.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEMKT: BRN ) – KINZLER ALEXANDER C has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 8.60% ownership stake in Barnwell Industries.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEMKT: BRN ) – Kinzler Morton H. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 18.60% ownership stake in Barnwell Industries.

Finish Line Inc (THE) (NASDAQ: FINL ) – Sports Direct International plc has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 17.40% ownership stake in Finish Line. This is an increase of 18.37% from their previous filing.

Amended Passive Investor Filings

Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH ) – MFP INVESTORS LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 9.90% ownership stake in Papa Murphy’s Holdings. This is an increase of 28.57% from their previous filing.

Fintel provides advanced investor tools for data driven investors. Check out our Free Stock Screener.

More From InvestorPlace