Time Warner Inc (TWX) Stock Boasting an Amazonian Bull Case

Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) shares are trading below their buyout price offered by AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ). Investors may be wise to take a bet here on TWX stock as a play on the deal going through. Aside from the merger or a potential disapproval of the deal, as once promised by President Donald Trump, investors have another reason to buy TWX stock. The DC Extended Universe just got a major boost from Wonder Woman, which will be a major story for the stock going forward.

Wonder Woman posted a great opening weekend with an estimated $103 million at the domestic box office. Internationally, the movie grossed an additional $125 million, including an impressive $38 million in China, beating the Chinese openings of Marvel blockbusters The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. The domestic open was the 16th largest comic book adaptation opening of all time, which may not seem like an amazing feat until sequels are taken out and the open ranks sixth.

In its second weekend, Wonder Woman easily beat The Mummy, losing only 45% to gross $57 million domestically. The movie took in $205 million in ten days. In comparison, other DC movies Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad and Man of Steel saw second weekend drops of 69%, 65%, and 63% respectively. Internationally, Wonder Woman added an additional $58 million taking its total to $230 million and a global gross of $435 million.

Wonder Woman sits with a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing. This comes from 295 counted review.

The score for the movie on the popular movie rating website has gotten as high as 97%, making Wonder Woman one of the highest rated in the superhero movie genre.

Wonder Woman has been one of the best-reviewed superhero movies of all time. The strong critical reception and audience scores mean the movie could gross $300 million domestically. Wonder Woman is already moving steadily up the 2017 list sitting at the fifth-highest-grossing film domestically. This gives Time Warner three movies in the top ten for the current year (with Lego Batman and Kong: Skull Island).

Time Warner now sits in fourth place for the domestic box office with a 15.2% share and $757 million from nine new movies.

All of these figures and reviews are great news for TWX stock. The company is betting big on expanding the DC Extended Universe, in a similar move to what Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) Marvel unit has had success at over the years. Keep in mind that Time Warner owns the rights to all of the DC Comics characters. Disney has had to share the success of Marvel characters over time with Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA ) (X-Men, Fantastic Four) and Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) (Spider-Man).

Time Warner is expanding the DC characters into movies and television, a big bet for many business lines of the company. This is a similar move to Disney’s, taking advantage of the popularity of the comic book characters to help the television, movie, video game and consumer product lines. This is good news for TWX stock, as the company is poised to win from the AT&T buyout, or win on its own with an exciting future of comic book heroes.

Next Page