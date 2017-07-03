3 Bank Stock Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Stocks overall have been strong since the election of President Donald Trump, but no sector has fared better than financials. As Business Insider recently reported, bank stocks have surged 32% since the election, thanks to tailwinds like rising interest rates and the potential for decreased regulation.

Source: Shutterstock

Earnings for the sector are also about to get underway, and financial companies are expected to post over 7% growth for the quarter — better than every sector in the S&P 500, save two.

And yet, bank stocks sport a disproportionately low number of “buy” ratings from analysts, BI noted. Meanwhile, all three bank stocks we’ll be looking at today have seen earnings estimates shrink in recent months and are expected to post no sales growth.

If you’re planning on trading bank stocks before and after earnings, here’s what to expect.

Next Page