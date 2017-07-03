Friday's early movers: JPM, NTNX, CYBR >>> READ MORE
3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Next week's earnings reports will keep you glued to your screens

  |  By Hilary Kramer, Editor, GameChangers
Stocks continue to chug higher, tallying nearly 10% gains so far this year. Meanwhile, earnings reports continue to flow. Overall, 78% of companies that have reported beat Wall Street’s consensus.

According to FactSet’s Earnings Insight for the quarter, the S&P 500 has grown earnings at a 6.5% clip, with nine sectors expected to see an increase in earnings. (Energy is expected to report the most robust growth.)

Keeping an eye on valuations is crucial, as the forward price-earnings ratio for the S&P is 17.3, well above the market’s five-year average of 15.3.

This week, we’ll take a look at three more companies — two tech, one consumer giant — aiming to do the same next week.

