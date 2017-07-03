3 Naked Puts to Bank $1,000-Plus in July Cash

One of the benefits to selling naked puts over covered calls is that you don’t have to put up the capital to buy a stock against which to sell covered calls.

Source: Shutterstock

However, you must have margin available equal to about 35% of the total amount of the purchase in order to sell naked puts. So you can thus keep the capital to deploy for other purposes.

Also, I reserve naked puts for stocks that I would not mind holding for the long term if the stock gets put to me. I prefer to just trade the stock, but I only sell naked puts on those stocks that, should the stock fall on its own or as part of a crash, I am comfortable holding.

In using this strategy, which is a cornerstone of my stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio, I aim to generate a thousand dollars a month in additional income.

