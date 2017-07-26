3 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Now

With accusations of Russian collusion in the 2016 election hamstringing President Donald Trump’s administration, internet security rapidly became a hot topic. No longer are hacking strikes limited to financial crimes or specific individuals. Many Americans believe that even our democratic procedures are seriously vulnerable to digitalized assaults. That foreboding sense of fear has been a boon for cybersecurity stocks — and more tailwinds should be expected.

According to Bloomberg, the cyberwar between the U.S. and Russia is presently the worst of its kind. Such animus may lead to severe consequences because of the lack of international rules and regulations. No definition of what exactly constitutes cyberwarfare exists. Even in outright warfare, established and recognized protocol governs combatant conduct.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a bilateral solution to this problem to President Trump during the recent G-20 meeting.

Despite Putin’s perhaps genuine proposal, our government will not and cannot trust Russia’s overtures. Although Trump may have a “bromance” with Putin, Congressional leaders are increasingly wary of the relationship. We have many unresolved conflicts with Russia. Concession on any of these issues will be a sign of weakness, further fueling collusion accusations. However, this backdrop is exactly what the doctor ordered for cybersecurity stocks.

The only politically viable solution for the current administration is to shore up our network defenses. In this manner, we won’t have to negotiate with the Russians; instead, we will dictate terms. If countries don’t play nice with us, we will enact a digitalized version of mutually assured destruction. This dicey dynamic only bolsters the case that cybersecurity firms are the best stocks to buy at this juncture.

Next Page