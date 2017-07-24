Monday’s Vital Data: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Facebook Inc (FB) and General Electric Company (GE)

U.S. stock futures are trading lower this morning after the International Monetary Fund lowered its U.S. growth forecasts and Wall Street continued to lose faith that President Donald Trump would be able to push through his economic agenda.

President Donald Trump will make a statement on health care at 3:15 p.m. after warning GOP lawmakers via tweet on Sunday that they needed to support his repeal and replace agenda. Congress’ inability to move forward on the healthcare front has called into question Trump’s ability to accomplish the rest of his plans.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have fallen 0.29%, S&P 500 futures have dropped 0.06% and Nasdaq-100 futures are down 0.01%.

On the options front, volume was brisk on Friday, as July 21 expiration attracted a wealth of activity amid the continued deluge of corporate earnings. Overall, roughly 18.1 million calls and 15.6 million puts crossed the tape. As for the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rose to 0.56, but the 10-day moving average fell to a more than one month low of 0.60.

Taking a closer look at Friday’s options activity, corporate earnings dominated the options pits heading into the weekend, with traders focusing heavily on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ). Meanwhile, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) drew heavy put volume after once again providing disappointing results.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

AMD’s second-quarter earnings report is on tap after the close tomorrow afternoon, and opinions are mixed on Wall Street. Analysts are expecting a loss of a penny per share, up from a loss of five cents per share in the same quarter last year. Revenue is seen rising 12.6% to $1.16 billion. AMD has a full quarter of Ryzen under its belt now, so expectations have risen in kind, with EarningsWhispers.com reporting a whisper number of a profit of a penny per share for Advanced Micro Devices.

Options traders also appear to have jumped on the bullish bandwagon. Friday’s activity saw volume jump to 418,000 contracts, with calls snapping up 74% of the day’s take. What’s more, the July 28 put/call open interest ratio rests at 0.43, as calls more than double puts among options most affected by this week’s quarterly report.

Given the rising hype surrounding AMD’s rising market share and the cryptocurrency phenomenon, expect to see call OI build heading into tomorrow afternoon’s report.

