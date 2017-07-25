Why Pandora Media Inc (P) Stock Still Has Room to Run

Since my previous column on Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P ), the market seems to have become much more optimistic about Pandora stock. The Street appears to have embraced the idea that the shares’ risk/reward ratio is quite attractive in the wake of the $480 million investment by Liberty’s Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI ) in the company.

Street Bullish, Stock Has Jumped

On July 24, CNBC reported that activist investor Jana Partners had purchased an undisclosed stake in Pandora stock. According to CNBC, which cited an unnamed source, Jana believed that P stock was undervalued and felt that the company’s ad revenue could increase.

On July 5, Morgan Stanley analyst Ben Swinburne, noting that Sirius’ investment “shores up” Pandora’s balance sheet, “resumed coverage of P stock with a $12 price target and an “overweight” rating. And on June 22, Gabelli analyst John Tinker started coverage of Pandora stock with a $12 price target and a “buy” rating, citing the investment by Sirius XM and his belief that the valuation of P stock was cheap compared with most internet companies.

Moreover, P stock has rallied sharply in the last several weeks, jumping around 40% since it hit $6.91 on June 19.

More Rallies Coming for Pandora

But the shares still have a great deal of room to run, as Pandora stock has many powerful positive catalysts, including a new CEO on the horizon and its subscription music business.

On June 27, P announced that its CEO, Tim Westergren, would resign. At this point, the company has a number of attributes that should enable it to attract a top-notch CEO who has a proven track record of boosting consumer-facing internet properties. Such a CEO should be able to greatly enhance Pandora’s content and marketing efforts, making a significant positive impact on its results and ultimately lighting a fire under Pandora stock.

Pandora’s improved balance sheet should be appealing to CEO candidates, who will have plenty of money to spend on marketing and content improvements. Additionally, prospective CEOs could be attracted by the idea that they could potentially advance within the Sirius XM/Liberty family i.e. they could one day become CEO of Sirius and/or Liberty.

Of course, Pandora’s large user base and high name recognition won’t hurt when it comes to attracting quality candidates either.

