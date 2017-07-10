Does PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Still Have Its Head in the Game?

Investors who have become accustomed to PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP ) outperforming rival The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ) have had a bad three months. Since the last PepsiCo earnings report, Coke has outperformed PEP stock.

Sure, Coke is up just 4% to Pepsi’s 3%, but its dividend is also yielding 3.33% at current prices, while Pepsi’s just 2.8%.

Investors will be expecting a tasty treat from the PepsiCo earnings report on July 11: earnings of $1.40 per share and revenues of $15.64 billion. There’s even the whisper of $1.43 per share in earnings for PEP stock. This would put it slightly ahead of last year’s pace, where its spring quarter had earnings of $1.38 per share, and revenue of $15.40 billion.

But does PepsiCo still have its head in the game on its core business?

PepsiCo vs. Coke

The battle of Pepsi vs. Coke has always been one of hustle against deep branding, and it remains so.

PEP has a habit of grabbing name accounts, and right now its target is universities. It is even willing to change the color of its cans to make a deal.

Grabbing drinkers while they’re young, by throwing money at their overlords, is just one PepsiCo tactic that has analysts calling the company a “core holding.” Soft drink market share is a global conflict, one that has been going on for generations, and Pepsi’s international strength should pay off this quarter, thanks to a peaking dollar.

PEP’s willingness to fire first and take questions later may sometimes get it into trouble, but through most of the current recovery it has been working for investors. Pepsi shares are up 64% over the last five years, Coke’s up just 14%.

Will a New Sheriff Change Things?

But there is a new sheriff in Atlanta, James Quincey, who became CEO of the company on May 1. He has pioneered smaller cans (with less sugar) and sugar-free offerings at the company, along with divesting bottlers to focus on the higher-profit flavorings business.

Quincey has shaken-up his top floor, appointing a new “chief innovation officer” and “chief growth officer,” allowing for mistakes and making his company, well, more Pepsi-like.

His view seems consistent with my own, that companies like Coke and PepsiCo aren’t in the business of sugared water so much as they are in the business of safe, drinkable water. Coke looks like a more formidable competitor in a zero-sum game.

