Should You Buy Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI ) generates quite a great deal of controversy nowadays. Many folks love OHI stock for its 7.7% dividend yield. Judging from retail investor interest, Omega Healthcare is one of the most popular healthcare real estate investment trusts out there.

However, the stock has plenty of detractors. In fact, bears have plowed into the company, shorting 22% of the company’s total shares. That’s a massive short position. Usually bears try to avoid shorting things yielding almost 8%.

Why are they so confident?

Contrary to some investors’ expectations, President Trump hasn’t been able to resolve the healthcare debate. Far from it, in fact. And some trends within Omega Healthcare’s industry have turned more negative. That said, OHI stock has sold off lately, and that yield certainly is quite high. Is there enough to justify buying the stock here, or are the skeptical arguments too strong?

Let’s dive in.

OHI Stock Cons

Skilled Nursing Struggling: Not all nursing homes are the same. Omega Healthcare focuses its land ownership in skilled nursing facilities. And this sector has struggled since Obamacare came along and hurt profits.

HCR ManorCare, a major operator in the space, went bust earlier this year. So far its primary landlord, Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE: QCP ) hasn’t suffered too badly. But you never want your major tenant to go bust if you’re a landlord. Another player in the space, Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE: GEN ), has declined more than 75% since 2015. Between Obamacare issues and declining attractiveness and affordability to seniors, skilled nursing as a sector has hit a rough patch.

Healthcare Uncertainty: OHI relies heavily on the federal government for reimbursements. It is almost certain that the Trump administration will eventually manage to overhaul the Medicare and Medicaid systems which contribute so much to Omega’s bottom line. Yes, Trump and the republicans have so far failed to get anything concrete enacted. But sooner or later the politicians will make an agreement. And given the lack of clarity so far, changes could hit Omega Healthcare hard. It’s hard to quantify risk at this point.

Growth Through Share Dilution: REITs are known for expanding their share counts. To access new capital, a REIT generally has to sell new stock, or take on debt. This is because taxation law requires REITs to pay out 90% of taxable income annually as dividends. This leaves very little room for the firms to grow organically.

That said, some REITs issue modest amounts of new shares, while others simply deluge the market in a torrent of paper. OHI, unfortunately, is among the latter group. In 2002, it had 34 million shares of stock outstanding. Today, that figure has exploded to 197 million shares. Omega Healthcare’s share count has soared more than 400% in just 15 years. That means, in practical terms, that had you bought OHI stock in 2002, your ownership position has been diluted by more than 80%!

Looking at it another way, since 2002, OHI’s revenues have octupled. Yet revenue per share has grown by less than 50%. The company continues to grow by acquisition and selling new stock shares. It looks like things are booming on the top line. However, very little of this makes it to shareholders after the impact of endless share dilution. As a result, you get the stagnant share price and slowing dividend growth that you see now.

OHI Stock Pros

Demographic Wave: It’s no secret that America is getting older. The country faces a major group of folks about to retire over the next decade. Not that long afterward, purely based on the aging of the population, we should expect companies such as Omega Healthcare to see increasing demand for its services.

To put a number on it, today, as of the previous census, around 40 million Americans were over the age of 65. By 2050, this figure is expected to more than double to around 90 million retirement-aged folks. Now bears will argue that OHI’s skilled nursing facilities are falling out of favor with older folks. And they may be right. But with the over-65 crowd set to double in size, the demographic surge could power big gains for all classes of senior living facilities regardless.

