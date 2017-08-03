3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Before They Get Hot

The market has been following the typical seasonality trends to a “T” this year as the S&P 500 Index and other major indices are experiencing selling pressure, despite trading near all-time highs.

Source: Shutterstock

The reason for the seasonal weakness is fairly simple to understand as the summer months translate into lighter volume trading that typically increases volatility, making the average investor nervous. This is something that all investors should be getting used to as the trend continues into September, which is often the most volatile month of the year.

Despite the weakness and volatility, there are a handful of large-cap stocks that are breaking into new bull market trends. That’s right, some of the largest companies in the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are actually coming back to life after months of lagging the rest of the market.

The term, there’s always a bull market somewhere applies very well to these names as they are in the initial phases of newly formed bullish trends. This means investors can grab these stocks as they strengthen through the summer instead of weakening, like the rest of the market is doing.

Let’s take a look at three blue-chip stocks to buy:

