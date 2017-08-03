3 Retail Stocks That Will Weather the Amazon-Whole Foods Merger

The recent chaos that has followed the acquisition of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) by e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has been remarkable to follow over the past six weeks.

Since announcing the deal mid-June, investors in grocery retail stocks have largely looked away from traditional retailers in favor of opportunities with less overhang from America’s leading disrupting force: AMZN.

Nearly every traditional brick-and-mortar retailer has been devastated by this pending merger due to the fear that AMZN will now be able to execute its automation and efficiency platforms within food retail, something which has long been considered very hard to do due to logistical issues with food products. The fear that Amazon will change the industry is real, and while I believe some of it is warranted, I also believe that much of it may not be warranted. In other words, now may be the best time to go shopping for grocery retail stocks.

After all, someone much wiser than me once said, “the stock market is the only market where people don’t want to shop for things that are on sale.”

In this article I will discuss three companies I believe will be able to weather the storm many believe to be impossible to survive: Supervalu Inc. (NYSE: SVU ), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) and Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ).

Next Page