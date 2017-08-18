Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Stock’s Pain Shows the Mall Is Dead

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ) was the disaster of the day on Wall Street for Aug. 18, the shares falling 20% in premarket trading after results that disappointed the street.

The company reported same-store sales that were 6% below the numbers of a year earlier, and net income of $51 million, 39 cents per share, was less than half the $127 million, 94 cents per share recorded a year ago.

CEO Richard Johnson blamed poor sales of some new shoes and a shortage of innovative inventory for the problems, saying sales will be down 3%-4% for the full year. He claimed his team was working quickly to adjust to “a changed retail landscape.”

All that set off panic among retail investors, and investors in retailers. The mall is dead, they cried. Stores are dead. It was similar to what happened to Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS ) early in the week — a sudden, sickening loss of value with no response from bargain hunters.

Just the Shoes?

The fall was made worse by the optimism which had preceded the results.

InvestorPlace writers were among those pounding the table for the stock recently. Luke Lango called it an opportunity for contrarian investors in June. In February, Hillary Kramer had called Foot Locker a “no-brainer” buy.

Investors had already tried hard to swallow the company’s excuses for its poor first quarter, a delay in tax refunds that left earnings short of expectations. Shares that had been priced near $80 at the start of the month dropped to below $60, and were still bouncing down to the Aug. 17 close of $47.70 before the latest release. They opened today at $36.55.

It’s hard to see how a company could fool the smart people at Morgan Stanley, which upgraded the stock earlier in August, and Ms. Kramer unless something fundamental is happening experts didn’t expect.

