7 Hot Stocks to Buy for High-Momentum Gains

About halfway through the ninth year of one of the greatest bull markets in American history, momentum stocks might be the just the ticket for investors as we edge closer to the end of the party.

Source: Shutterstock

Some experts argue that value stocks are ready to push growth stocks out of the spotlight after five years of seeing hot stocks rule the markets.

However, the opposite argument also holds true, because as long as investors remain comfortable owning expensive FANG stocks, a phenomenon that likely won’t change until this select group of tech stocks stops delivering higher earnings and prices, people are going to keep buying them.

That’s not necessarily as risky a proposition as you might think.

Doug Ramsey, the chief investment officer of Minneapolis-based institutional research firm The Leuthold Group, recently discussed why momentum stocks could do well in the second half of 2017.

“The most likely scenario would be new, narrower highs in big mega-tech stocks — the FANG group,” Ramsey told CNBC on Aug. 10. “Historically, there is a very strong tendency for momentum stocks to do very well in the last innings.”

So, while it appears the bull market is on its last legs, if you want to make one last big score, these are the seven hot stocks to buy now.

