Intel Corporation’s Performance-Boosting CPUs Could Turbocharge INTC Stock

On Monday, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) fired back against rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) and against declining PC sales in general.

The company officially launched its 8th generation Core processors, and claims they offer a massive leap in PC performance — the kind of boost that happens just once a decade.

The question is, will the new Intel CPUs be enough to convince consumers and businesses to upgrade? Whether they do (and whether they choose Intel over AMD) will have profound implications for INTC stock.

Intel’s Challenges

INTC stock has been flat over the past three years. A big part of that has been the combination of missing out on the smartphone boom and declining PC sales. This year in particular saw even more troubling signs for the company.

PC sales continue to fall. 2017 marked the fifth straight year of decline. And after the new Intel CPUs released in 2016 (Kaby Lake) failed to light the world on fire due to modest improvements, the company’s only rival in PC processors took advantage of the situation to launch an offensive.

AMD’s new Zen architecture emphasizes multiple cores and its Ryzen chips offer a price advantage over Intel’s Kaby Lake line-up. Those Ryzen CPUs have won some big accolades and AMD has been all over the tech news this year with a stream of releases and high-profile partnerships.

In July, Intel lost the crown of world’s largest computer chip maker by sales –a title INTC had held since 1972 — to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ). In the previous quarter, Intel sold $14.8 billion worth of semiconductors, while Samsung posted sales of $15.8 billion worth of chips.

New Intel CPUs to the Rescue?

Yesterday, Intel officially announced the launch of its 8th generation Core CPUs. The first chips to be released are based on the existing Kaby Lake architecture (Coffee Lake and Cannon Lake-based chips will be arriving later this generation), but even the first of the new Intel CPUs offer an impressive performance boost.

Unlike the modest gains posted by the previous generation of Core CPUs, Intel says the mobile chips destined for laptops that will be released in September are up to 40% faster than last year’s.

Overall, a laptop with one of the new Intel CPUs will be twice as fast as a model from five years ago. Some tasks see much more extreme gains. For example, editing 4K video is 14.7 times faster with the 8th generation chips than with a 5 year-old computer.

