Target Corporation (TGT) Stock Finally Shows a Glimmer of Promise

For far too long, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) has been fighting a losing battle. If it wasn’t dealing with self-inflicted problems, it was facing new and improved competition, online and offline. The end result? As of Tuesday’s close, TGT stock was down 34% from its mid-2015 peak, with investors increasingly thinking the retailer wouldn’t be able ever dig its way out of the hole.

While there’s still much to be proven, it may be time to at least put Target back on your watchlist. The company dished out a pretty decent second quarter report on Wednesday morning … decent enough to send the stock up 4% in early trading.

The light at the end of the tunnel may not be an oncoming train after all.

Target Q2 Earnings Recap

For the quarter ending in July, general merchandise retailer Target turned $16.43 billion (up 1.6% year-over-year) worth of revenue into net income of $1.23 per share (up 6%). Analysts were expecting sales of $16.26 billion and earnings of $1.17 per share.

Perhaps more important, same-store sales grew 1.3%. That was the first forward progress for the metric in a year.

CEO Brian Cornell commented on the company’s second-quarter numbers:

“We are pleased that second-quarter traffic increased more than 2 percent, reflecting growth in both our store and digital channels. We continue to focus on our long-term strategy, as we work to transform every part of our business and build an even better Target that will thrive in this new era in retail. While our recent results are encouraging, we will continue to plan prudently as we invest in building our brands, our digital channel, the value we provide our guests and elevating service levels in our stores.”

E-commerce sales were up 32%, further accelerating growth for what used to be one of Target’s weak points.

Light at the End of the Tunnel?

Between the ongoing growth of e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and improving competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ), Target has experienced several years of dwindling revenues and earnings. Granted, Target didn’t do itself any favors either, with many of its own missteps giving consumers reason to shop elsewhere.

The headwind became palpable in 2014 after Target disclosed a data breach in late 2013 that exposed credit card data of 40 million customers. TGT stock recovered, but hasn’t thrived since.

The gaffe ultimately cost then-CEO Gregg Steinhafel his job, though it was hardly his only misstep. Under Steinhafel, Target’s online business ceded more ground to rivals than it should have, and the company’s merchandising decisions were less than thrilling.

Cornell hadn’t fared much better. The retailer saw (very) modest sales growth in 2014 and 2015, but 2016 was another step in the wrong direction,

Much of that wweakness has to be attributed to the April-2016 decision from the company to allow its LGBT customers to use whichever restroom they’re most comfortable with, alienating another swath of its customers that ultimately boycotted the company’s stores.

