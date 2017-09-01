Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Stock Will Stay Stuck in Its Comfort Zone

Well, athleisure isn’t dead after all. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) reported blowout second quarter results on Thursday which easily breezed past analyst estimates. Revenues came in higher than expected. So did earnings. Comparable sales growth exceeded expectations. The full-year revenue guide came in above expectations. So did the earnings guide.

Source: Shutterstock

It was a clean beat-and-raise quarter.

And it comes amid murmurs that the athleisure trend is fading.

Athletic apparel retailers like Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS ), Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV ), Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ) and Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL ) all reported horrible numbers for this quarter while providing weak guides for the balance of the year. The ugly results had investors concerned that the athleisure trend had peaked, and was now on the retreat.

But the market misread this one. There is just a seismic shift in athletic retail right now from wholesale to direct (read more about it here).

LULU sells entirely direct. You can’t buy a pair of Lululemon leggings anywhere but inside a Lululemon store or through the company’s website. Naturally, this direct-selling strategy is benefiting the athletic apparel brand amid this seismic shift in athletic retail.

So Lululemon stock is up some 8% on the news, back to the area of its mid-August high.

But should you stick with this rally?

I don’t think so. Here’s why.

Lululemon’s Growth Story Isn’t THAT Good

Lululemon’s growth story is attractive, but it really isn’t THAT good. It certainly feels like this brand is over the hump in terms of its heyday, and that growth from here will simply be moderate.

LULU burst onto the athletic apparel scene as the trendy, premium activewear choice for young women. The brand was super popular. Comps were on fire. LULU stock roared higher.

But that growth has slowed, and LULU stock has stalled. The stock has really just been range-bound for the past five years.

Granted, the company does have growth opportunities with men’s apparel and in international markets. There is visibility to $4 billion in revenues by 2020.

