Nvidia News: 4 Things for NVDA Stock Investors to Know This Week

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has been busy this week with loads of news surrounding the graphics card and tech company.
Let’s go over all the latest Nvidia news that investors in NVDA stock need to know about.
Nvidia News: GPU Price Cuts
Recent reports claim that Nvidia is preparing to reduce the price of its GPUs. The reports claim this drop will be between 8% and 12% for board partners. That means those savings could be passed on to customers trying to get their hands on a new graphics card.
Nvidia News: GPU-SSD Upgrade
Nvidia is working with IBM (NYSE:IBM) on a new system that allows GPUs to directly interact with solid-state drives (SSD). This is called Big Accelerator Memory (BaM) and should benefit programs that require heavy workloads from GPUs.
Nvidia News: ARM Layoffs
ARM CEO Rene Haas has reportedly told employees that up to 1,000 of them are going to be laid off. This comes after a deal for the chipmaker to be acquired by Nvidia was shot down by regulators last month.
Nvidia News: Semiconductor Stock Recovery
Nvidia has recently been plagued by falling stock prices alongside other semiconductor and tech stocks. However, strength appears to be returning to the market with several stocks, NVDA included, climbed higher yesterday.
NVDA stock doesn’t look like it plans to retreat after its rally yesterday. The stock is up 3.7% as of Wednesday morning but still needs to make up lost ground as its down 21% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.