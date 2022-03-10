The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on SeedInvest Right Now

Investing in the next big thing by becoming an early investor of visionary companies seems like an interesting idea. It is also a very risky one, as startup investing is not suitable for every investor; certainly not for the risk-averse one. SeedInvest offers access to many startups to invest in and provides tools to learn how to invest and become a member of a community of more than 620,000 investors.
SeedInvest uses a due diligence process for selecting the startups listed on its website. However, at the same time, it states there is no guarantee of success or future results. This is the truth about investing in risky assets. Assuming that investors are fine with a high degree of risk, I have selected seven promising startups to consider now.
Here are the 7 best startups to buy on SeedInvest now:
- Sports News Corp
- CLICK
- Hale Therapeutics
- Drink Monday
- Cloud Dentistry
- BabyQuip
- Rellevate
Best Startups: Sports News Corp
Sports News Corp is a digital media platform and the parent company to BasketballNews.com, providing rigorous basketball content online. Soon, sports fans will have access to football and golf news as the firm plans to cover these popular sports on their own websites, as well.
The digital platform has well-known creators, like James Posey, and notable guests, such as Steph Curry and Shaquille O’Neal. Additionally, it has a very large and active social media community with more than 1.1 million social media followers and more than 2.7 million YouTube channel views and podcast downloads.
Sports News Corp wants to fill in the gap of sports media coverage by providing in-depth content on specific sports. The goal is to become an authority website in sports media, targeting individual markets like the NBA and NFL. There is also an expansion into NCAA, gambling, and fantasy sports as ways of monetization and growth in revenue generation.
Its podcasts continue to gain popularity in the U.S. market and there are already established advertising network partners like Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), YouTube, and Freestar.
You can invest in Sports News Corp on SeedInvest for a minimum investment of $1,000.
CLICK
CLICK is a cannabis mouth spray by VB Brands which aims to reach both national and global markets. Is CLICK the future of cannabis? According to the firm, the answer is yes, as consumers are in search of cannabis products suitable for a busy lifestyle.
This mouth spray is a high-tech product. It has technology to deliver active ingredients, a controlled dosing mechanism which will act fast within 10 to 15 minutes, plus a patent-pending unique bottle design. There are four custom flavors and its design supports portable, discreet, and easy use. Traction for the product is already present, as Click has won numerous awards and aims to be the leading sublingual cannabis mouth spray in California.
The cannabis industry in the U.S. has a CAGR of 23%. The firm is targeting the new cannabis consumer who is tech-savvy, on the go, and has shifted their consumer habits to be open to experiencing high-tech cannabis products. The firm estimates that high-tech cannabis products can have higher profit margins versus traditional cannabis products. Mike Tyson is among the first notable collaborators with the firm.
You can invest in CLICK on SeedInvest for a minimum investment of $1,000.
Best Startups: Hale Therapeutics
Smoking is dangerous to health and can even lead to death. Yet, many people find it difficult to quit nicotine. Hale Therapeutics has a solution that can change this, having developed a medical vaporizer and mobile application that helps make it easier for people to quit smoking.
It is estimated that about 8 million people globally die every year from illnesses related to smoking. The Hale System is a design-patented dual-capsule medical vaporizer that combines with a mobile application and helps smokers gradually decrease their nicotine intake. It aims to address the psychological problems of addiction. Quitting smoking in a day is doable, but it takes a lot of effort and commitment.
Users of the Hale system get digital therapy support, which is essential to help them effectively handle their addiction. The firm has made preclinical tests that show a 99% reduction in estimated lifetime cancer risk compared to classic cigarettes. Hale Therapeutics is seeking approval in the U.K. and the U.S. and has a subscription-based model on top of the one-time fee of $50 for the device.
You can invest in Hale Therapeutics on SeedInvest for a minimum investment of $1,000.
Drink Monday
Drink Monday is all about high-quality cocktail experiences that are alcohol-free. As drinking socially is common, this helps you to be able to still participate in drinking cocktails without having to consume alcohol, avoiding the hangover altogether. What made Drink Monday explore the non-alcoholic beverage category?
The answer could be that 66% of millennials in the U.S. want to reduce their alcohol consumption. Consumer preferences change fast and new trends emerge, like the no-alcohol industry. There is a variety of no-alcohol drinks offered, including Monday Gin and Monday Whiskey, that are targeting a specific audience.
This audience includes entrepreneurs, non-drinkers that go to bars and just want a tasty beverage, and people who pay a lot of attention to their fitness, body, and mind. The firm states that it has unaudited lifetime sales of $5 million and is ready to benefit from the non-alcoholic beverage market, which is expected to grow at a fast pace of 31% by the year 2024. These premium spirits offerings will serve a niche market of health-conscious consumers. In the end, niche markets often offer high margins of profitability as their consumers happily accept a premium price to get exactly what they want.
You can invest in Drink Monday on SeedInvest for a minimum investment of $1,001.
Best Startups: Cloud Dentistry
Every profession needs its marketplace to connect professionals looking for temporary, part- or full-time job opportunities and build a strong network. Cloud Dentistry aims to become the reference marketplace for dental professionals. How do you find dental talent?
Professional dental staff face quite a few challenges today. There is a high turnover, as approximately 50% of dental professionals are working part-time or temporarily. It can take a lot of time to connect dental offices with dental staff. On top of that, recruiting can be expensive. The dental professional staff is growing fast and the solution provided by Cloud Dentistry is both smart and effective.
Dental offices can find staff by searching for verified professionals. They can send in-app messages to dental professionals and book them on-demand. Professionals get to choose their rates, how much they want to travel, and accept work assignments. It is a win-win situation for both sides.
The business model is a combination of both freemium and premium monthly access and transaction fees. Professionals can join for free and pay for upgrades, like background checks.
You can invest in Cloud Dentistry on SeedInvest for a minimum investment of $1,000.
BabyQuip
Being a parent and having small children is a tough job. And what about traveling when you have small children? There are a plethora of necessary things to bring and it can make traveling a tedious task. BabyQuip helps you enjoy the destination and the journey by renting you all the equipment your children need.
Whether you need cribs, car seats, or strollers, you can find it and rent it using BabyQuip. The market the firm is addressing is a big one, as it is estimated that there are 10 million families with young kids both in the U.S. and in Canada.
BabyQuip is too easy to use, you just need to follow four steps. You start by entering your destination, then you choose your quality provider, choose what baby care you need, and then confirm dates and pay online. Parents get clean, safe, and insured baby gear rentals to enjoy their trip stress-free.
The firm is examining expansion opportunities to other markets such as Mexico, adding additional services like baby proofing.
You can invest BabyQuip on SeedInvest for a minimum investment of $1,000.
Best Startups: Rellevate
Rellevate is a digital banking platform that addresses the financial insecurity problem. In the U.S., 61% of the population was living paycheck to paycheck at the end of 2021. These personal financial worries can have a burden on one’s health. Especially when people only have a small amount of savings to cover unexpected expenses.
Rellevate’s digital platform has no monthly fees, no credit checks and minimum balances, and no overdraft fees. It comes with a Visa (NYSE:V) debit card which has a pay-any-day feature.
What are the benefits of pay-any-day? Employers can offer their employees a huge benefit to get paid any day, reducing employee turnover by as much as 40%. Employees can get access up to 50% of their check before their payday, allowing them access to funds they may need now. The important thing is that the pay-any-day feature is not a loan; it is an advance payment.
Employees get the benefit of financial wellness, making their lives less stressful. In turn, happy employees can benefit the employer, as well.
You can invest in Rellevate on SeedInvest for a minimum investment of $998.
On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.