Dogelon Mars Price Predictions: How High Can Musk Take the ELON Crypto?

Dogelon Mars (ELON-USD) fans are surely barking up a storm today as the latest and greatest meme token rises in price. Right now, the ELON crypto is up more than 40% so far as part of a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) induced rebound. Now, Dogelon Mars price predictions are all over the place with investors pondering the latest surge.
So, what do you need to know about Dogelon Mars today?
Well, the notorious meme token is likely jumping as part of a Bitcoin rebound over the past few days. After hitting a low of $38,696 on April 18, the BTC crypto climbed past $42,000 per coin just this morning. Unfortunately, the coin has slipped slightly since then, currently trading flat at the time of writing. However, it seems that ELON fans could care less.
Right now, this Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Elon Musk-inspired hybrid token is seeing its first big jump in over a month on an otherwise sluggish day for digital assets. Evidently, as a meme, Dogelon Mars doesn’t necessarily need a major direct driver to see massive gains.
So, with ELON sitting at $0.0000011 per token, let’s see what the experts think about the crypto’s potential.
Dogelon Mars Price Predictions
- CryptoNewsZ is fairly bullish on ELON. It predicts that Dogelon Mars will hit $0.00000127 by the end of the year and $0.00000194 by 2025.
- WalletInvestor is also up on Dogelon. It set a one-year forecast of $0.00000197 and a five-year price target of $0.00000674.
- Finally, Crowd Wisdom gives Dogelon Mars a “Strong Buy” rating and an average 2023 price prediction of $0.00000285. By 2030, the site believes ELON could reach as high as $0.0000367, the first predicted instance of a dropped zero for the token.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.