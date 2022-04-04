Is Disney Stock a Buy or Sell Right Now?

The battle of the streaming wars is between four streaming giants: Disney (NYSE:DIS), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
Each company has been working on upping its streaming game in the past year, rolling out new television shows and feature films. Netflix had 10 original films receive Oscar nominations this year; AppleTV+’s “CODA” won three Oscars for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay; and Disney won six Oscars.
Today, I want to focus on Disney, because despite the company’s slew of award-winning movies, its stock isn’t winning any awards in the stock market. It was one of the weakest performers in the Dow and traded to a new 52-week low in mid-March 2022.
The reality is the company’s fundamentals have been under pressure after its subscriber growth slammed on the brakes late last year. In its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, Disney brought in 2.1 million new subscribers, which was a far cry from analysts’ expectations for 10 million new subscribers. Total subscribers rose to 118.1 million, but this was still below analysts’ projections for 125 million total subscribers. In addition, average monthly revenue per subscriber dipped 9% year-over-year.
Now, growth did pick up in Disney’s first quarter for fiscal year 2022. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.06 per share, well above adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $21.8 billion. It also added 11.8 million new Disney+ subscribers.
Looking to the second quarter, analysts are calling for earnings of $1.04 per share on revenue of $17.94 billion.
So, it makes sense that my proprietary stock-trading system gives Disney stock a B-rating for its Fundamental Grade. But its “Quantum Score” is a whole different story. It’s a big reason why the stock receives a D-rating overall, making it a “Sell.”
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below: