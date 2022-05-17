Louis Navellier is rating this stock an “A” – Get In Now!

STEPN Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot GMT Crypto Go Next?

Here's where the experts think GMT crypto could be headed from here

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor May 17, 2022, 2:06 pm EDT
  • Move-to-earn cryptocurrencies such as STEPN (GMT-USD) are gaining interest among investors
  • These crypto projects reward users for engaging in physical activity with crypto
  • As adoption increases, investors are increasingly interested in the upside potential of STEPN
Among the most intriguing crypto projects right now is STEPN (GMT-USD). Like other digital assets, the GMT crypto is a means of exchange and reflects the value of the underlying STEPN ecosystem. However, with STEPN largely outperforming its crypto peers in recent months, there’s growing interest around where the expert STEPN price predictions lie right now.

Launched in March of this year, STEPN is a rather new project in the crypto world. This project incentivizes users to get moving, rewarding those who track their daily movement with GMT tokens. This move-to-earn trend is picking up steam, with a number of crypto projects seeing outperformance, at least over the near term.

This idea certainly has legs. However, we’re still in the very early innings of this movement. Thus, projects such as STEPN provide some intriguing upside potential, alongside higher risk, than other established projects. For many investors, this may be worth the gamble.

Experts seem to agree that the upside for this project is impressive. Accordingly, let’s dive into where the expert price predictions sit for GMT crypto.

STEPN Price Predictions: What’s Next for the GMT Crypto?

For context, GMT currently trades at $1.54 per token, at the time of writing.

  • Wallet Investor forecasts GMT could be worth $13.71 in one year and $61.53 in five years.
  • Similarly, Gov Capital puts forward one-year and five-year price forecasts of $14.60 and $87.57, respectively.
  • Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests the GMT crypto could average $2.24 in one year and $3.91 in five years.

