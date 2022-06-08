The NEW ERA of Crypto Is Beginning… Start Preparing NOW

Intel News Alert: Why Is INTC Stock Falling Today?

INTC is falling on as analysts discuss recent management comments

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 8, 2022, 12:09 pm EDT
  • Intel (INTC) is slipping today following management comments.
  • That includes warnings of headwinds in the coming year.
  • This has some analysts weighing in on INTC stock today.
intel stock

Source: canon_shooter / Shutterstock.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company provided investors with an update after markets closed on Tuesday!

That includes comments from management about the current state of the company, as well as its future. This took place during its meeting at the Bank of America Securities Global Technology Brokers Conference.

Here’s what David Zinsner, executive vice president and CFO at Intel, said during the event.

“Macro side, clearly it’s weaker you know, and we like everyone else will be impacted by the macro events that are unfolding here more recently, that’s clearly going to impact us as it will virtually everybody else in not only the semiconductor industry, but globally in terms of corporations. For us you know the other thing was, we had three kinds of headwinds coming into the quarter which we talked about.”

Those comments have analysts weighing in on INTC stock today. Let’s break that down below!

  • Citi analyst Christopher Danely lowered estimates for 2022 revenue and earnings per share. He also expects Intel to miss estimates for the current quarter.
  • SMBC Nikko Securities America analyst Srini Pajjuri cut the firm’s price target for INTC stock to $54 from $62. he also reduced 2022 estimates for the chip company.

INTC stock is down 4.2% as of Wednesday afternoon.

