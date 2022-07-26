McDonald’s (MCD) Stock Pops on Q2 Earnings Beat

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) stock is getting a boost on Tuesday following the release of the fast-food chain’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.
The positive news for MCD stock starts with its adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55. That’s better than the $2.47 per share that Wall Street had estimated for the quarter. It’s also an 8% increase compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $2.37 from the same period last year.
On the flip side, however, McDonald’s also reported revenue of $5.72 billion. That’s worse than the $5.82 billion analysts had expected for Q2. It’s also a 3% drop from the $5.89 billion the company reported in Q2 2021.
Chris Kempczinski, President and CEO of McDonald’s, said the following in the earnings report:
“By focusing on our customers and crew, enabled by a rapidly growing digital capability, we delivered global comparable sales growth of nearly 10%. Nonetheless, the operating environment across the competitive landscape remains challenging. While we are planning for a wide range of scenarios, I am confident that our plans and people position McDonald’s to weather this environment better than others.”
McDonald’s did not include guidance for Q3 — or for the rest of the year — in its most recent earnings report.
MCD stock is up 1.7% as of Tuesday morning, but shares are also still down 5% since the start of the year.
