McDonald’s (MCD) Stock Pops on Q2 Earnings Beat

McDonald's beat out EPS estimates for Q2

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 26, 2022, 10:16 am EDT
  • McDonald's (MCD) stock is rising alongside its second-quarter earnings report.
  • This comes as earnings per share (EPS) beat out estimates by 8 cents.
  • However, Q2 revenue came in below analysts' expectations.
A McDonald's (MCD stock) burger box and fries rest on a flat surface.

Source: 8th.creator / Shutterstock.com

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) stock is getting a boost on Tuesday following the release of the fast-food chain’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.

The positive news for MCD stock starts with its adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55. That’s better than the $2.47 per share that Wall Street had estimated for the quarter. It’s also an 8% increase compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $2.37 from the same period last year.

On the flip side, however, McDonald’s also reported revenue of $5.72 billion. That’s worse than the $5.82 billion analysts had expected for Q2. It’s also a 3% drop from the $5.89 billion the company reported in Q2 2021.

Chris Kempczinski, President and CEO of McDonald’s, said the following in the earnings report:

“By focusing on our customers and crew, enabled by a rapidly growing digital capability, we delivered global comparable sales growth of nearly 10%. Nonetheless, the operating environment across the competitive landscape remains challenging. While we are planning for a wide range of scenarios, I am confident that our plans and people position McDonald’s to weather this environment better than others.”

McDonald’s did not include guidance for Q3 — or for the rest of the year — in its most recent earnings report.

MCD stock is up 1.7% as of Tuesday morning, but shares are also still down 5% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

