Retail Investors May Soon Be Able to Buy Stocks on Yahoo

Among the key private companies on investors’ minds today is once-high-flyer Yahoo. Now owned by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), the company provided some big updates yesterday.
Among the highlights investors are focusing in on are strategic moves in publishing, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Sports.
The company has struck a massive 30-year deal with Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA), an ad tech firm, to enhance its key publishing business. For Yahoo Finance, the hope is to build a potential retail trading platform, allowing users to leverage Yahoo’s robust data. Meanwhile, the company’s mail business will see a much-needed overhaul to capitalize on e-commerce-related opportunities. Its sports app will also potentially bring in a partner to boost the company’s viability as a sports betting platform.
With plenty of catalysts to discuss, let’s dive into what investors and users of Yahoo’s suite of products should make of this move.
Could Yahoo Be Back?
An afterthought of most investors, Yahoo has certainly fallen from its pioneering status in the tech world in the 1990s. Now a mix of various applications still used by many, Apollo Global has clearly done some strategic thinking with respect to how to revitalize this ecosystem.
Plenty of users have migrated to other platforms for their news, email and fantasy sports, but Yahoo is still remarkably robust. The company saw more than $7 billion in revenues in 2020. Since then, though, it appears the company has seen its revenues breach the $8 billion mark. Thus, there’s some growth potential with this franchise.
If Apollo is successful in integrating these changes, users have plenty to cheer. And while this isn’t a public company right now, there’s nothing to say that Yahoo couldn’t enter the public realm once again if Apollo looks to cash out.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.