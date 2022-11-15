SPECIAL REPORT Wall Street Legend Louis Navellier Reveals His Top 11 Stocks for 2023

Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Stock Up Today?

AMZN is rising alongside the market

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 15, 2022, 12:28 pm EST
  • Amazon (AMZN) stock is climbing higher on inflation data.
  • Stalling inflation is boosting stock markets today.
  • A major retail rival also beat earnings estimates today.
AMZN Stock

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is getting a boost on Tuesday as recent inflation data has investors hopeful for retailers.

That’s thanks to the October producer price index (PPI) coming in at 8%. That’s better than the 8.5% reported in September. The annual core PPI also came in at 6.7% year-over-year, which was better than experts’ prediction of 7.2%.

This has more than just AMZN stock rising today. The stock market is overall doing well as the latest PPI data instills hope in investors. Stalling inflation is something the economy desperately needs as rising prices have been weighing on markets.

Other Retailers Are Doing Well

Investors will also note that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) released its latest earnings report today. The retail giant beat out Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter. To go along with that, it also increased its guidance for the fiscal year.

Considering Walmart’s stake in the retail market, it makes sense that good news from it would boost AMZN stock. Amazon is the leader among e-commerce companies, which means it may be preparing for better times alongside brick-and-mortar retailers.

Investors will also remember that Amazon is taking measures to reduce costs. That includes plans to cut its workforce by 10,000 employees. It also put a hiring place in freeze alongside these layoffs.

AMZN stock is up 2% as of Tuesday afternoon.

