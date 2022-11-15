Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Stock Up Today?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is getting a boost on Tuesday as recent inflation data has investors hopeful for retailers.
That’s thanks to the October producer price index (PPI) coming in at 8%. That’s better than the 8.5% reported in September. The annual core PPI also came in at 6.7% year-over-year, which was better than experts’ prediction of 7.2%.
This has more than just AMZN stock rising today. The stock market is overall doing well as the latest PPI data instills hope in investors. Stalling inflation is something the economy desperately needs as rising prices have been weighing on markets.
Other Retailers Are Doing Well
Investors will also note that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) released its latest earnings report today. The retail giant beat out Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter. To go along with that, it also increased its guidance for the fiscal year.
Considering Walmart’s stake in the retail market, it makes sense that good news from it would boost AMZN stock. Amazon is the leader among e-commerce companies, which means it may be preparing for better times alongside brick-and-mortar retailers.
Investors will also remember that Amazon is taking measures to reduce costs. That includes plans to cut its workforce by 10,000 employees. It also put a hiring place in freeze alongside these layoffs.
AMZN stock is up 2% as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.