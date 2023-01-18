On Thursday, January 19…

Moderna (MRNA) Stock Pops on RSV Vaccine Trial Results

Moderna plans to submit a new vaccine to regulators this year

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 18, 2023, 9:25 am EST
  • Moderna (MRNA) stock is rising on vaccine trial news.
  • The company saw positive results from its Phase 3 clinical trial of mRNA-1345.
  • Moderna plans to submit the vaccine to regulators in the first half of 2023.
Source: Carlos l Vives / Shutterstock.com

Source: Carlos l Vives / Shutterstock.com

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock is on the move Wednesday alongside positive results from its latest mRNA-1345 vaccine trial.

That trial covers the use of mRNA-1345 as a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The results from the Phase 3 clinical trial showed the vaccine was 83.7% effective “against RSV lower respiratory tract disease.”

Moderna notes that the study is still ongoing as it waits for more patients with RSV. That will provide the company with additional data, such as how well the vaccine works against severe RSV. The focus group of the study is adults aged 60 years or older.

To go along with the positive efficiency news, Moderna says that its vaccine didn’t run into any safety issues. With this data in hand, the company intends to submit the vaccine for regulatory approval in the first half of 2023.

What This Means for MRNA Stock

With the positive data from this clinical trial, Moderna is hoping for regulatory approval. That would give the biotechnology company another messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine to sell, which could bring further profits.

Moderna could see recurring funds from the vaccine as it tweaks it to handle seasonal cases of RSV. In the United States, there are between 60,000 and 120,000 cases of RSV in older adults every year. That expands to 5.2 million cases in high-income countries around the world.

MRNA stock is up 11% as of Wednesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

