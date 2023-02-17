Is the Stock Market Open on Presidents’ Day 2023?

Investors are wondering if the stock market is open on Presidents’ Day 2023 as they make weekend plans.
The quick and simple answer investors are looking for is no, the stock market will not be open on Presidents’ Day 2023. That’s due to it being both a market and Federal holiday, which means banks and other locations, including post offices, will be closed too.
For the record, this includes both the New York Stock Exchange, as well as the Nasdaq Exchange. To go along with that, bond markets will also be closed on President’s Day. That means traders really don’t need to keep track of what’s happening with the market and enjoy the long weekend.
Other Stock Market Holidays
The stock market closes several times throughout the year for holidays. However, this is typically only for federal holidays. That means it can be a little confusing which holidays the stock market will and won’t be open for.
Here’s a quick rundown of the market holidays still on the way in 2023.
- Good Friday: April 7
- Memorial Day: May 29
- Juneteenth National Independence Day: Monday, June 19
- Independence Day: July 4
- Labor Day: September 4
- Thanksgiving Day: November 23
- Christmas Day: December 25
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.