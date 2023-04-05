5 Investors Betting Big on Fisker (FSR) Stock Now

One of the biggest movers in today’s session is electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker (NYSE:FSR). Shares of FSR stock are surging more than 20% at the time of this writing on a rather compelling catalyst.
As noted by fellow InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn, Fisker announced today that it received European approval for the sale of its Ocean SUV. The company is expected to begin delivering this model to Europe on May 5, with the U.S. market to follow.
Fisker’s all-electric Ocean SUV is certainly impressive. The EV boasts a range of 440 miles on a full charge. Its styling and handling are also reportedly impressive, leading to significant preorders that the company will undoubtedly work to meet.
For now, Fisker will need to iron out some production-related issues and work to ramp up its deliveries to maintain the growth that investors expect. However, today’s move of more than 20% suggests FSR stock investors are much more bullish about the company’s prospects than they were yesterday.
With that said, let’s look at who’s betting big on the success of this upstart EV name.
The 5 Biggest Institutional Investors in FSR Stock
According to data from Yahoo Finance, these are the five largest institutional investors in Fisker.
- Fifthdelta owns 17.57 million shares, or 9.37% of the company.
- Vanguard owns 15.31 million shares, or 8.16% of the company.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) owns 12.36 million shares, or 6.59% of the company.
- Moore Capital Management owns 8.58 million shares, or 4.57% of the company.
- BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) owns 6.11 million shares, or 3.26% of the company.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.