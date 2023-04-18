SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Just Hit a New All-Time High

Here's what's driving defense stocks higher today

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Apr 18, 2023, 2:44 pm EDT
  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) stock is surging about 3% today.
  • This outsized move comes on the heels of a strong first-quarter earnings report.
  • LMT stock’s movement today has led to a fresh all-time high for the mega-cap defense giant.
A Lockheed Martin (LMT) Space Systems sign in Sunnyvale, California.
Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Investors in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) certainly have something to cheer in today’s mixed session. At the time of this writing, LMT stock has surged approximately 3%, hitting a fresh all-time high of $508.09.

This move follows the company’s very strong first-quarter earnings release.

For Q1, Lockheed reported earnings per share of $6.43, handily beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $6.07. Additionally, on the top line, the company brought in $15.13 billion. This also beat estimates and showed a year-over-year (YOY) improvement from last year’s number, which was slightly below $15 billion.

The company saw output growth outpace supply-chain constraints, something that appears to have constricted analyst estimates. Thus, as far as operations are concerned, there’s a lot to like about these numbers. Given Lockheed’s higher-than-expected EPS numbers, its forward multiple has come down slightly, although it has likely been impacted to some degree by today’s gains.

Let’s dive more into what investors may want to make of these very strong numbers.

LMT Stock Surges to New All-Time High Following Earnings

These incredibly strong results highlight the company’s importance to the western war machine, which is on full display with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As unfortunate as this conflict is, for investors in this world-class defense giant, the company’s runway for growth appears to have no end.

The growth in defense spending seen by foreign governments in Europe and elsewhere was on full display in Lockheed’s results. Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave says the company expects Ukraine-related revenues to reach $6 billion by 2027, up from $1.5 billion expected this year.

Notably, Lockheed Martin did see small declines in its aeronautics division, as well as its missiles and fire control segments. However, these numbers were still overall solid and paint a rosy picture of the company’s diversified business model.

Lockheed Martin is one stock I’ve got high on my radar right now. Even at all-time highs, LMT stock doesn’t look overly expensive. Accordingly, I can understand the move in shares today.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

Industrial, Defense

Blue-Chip Stocks

