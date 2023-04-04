Why Is Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Stock Moving Today?

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock is on the move Tuesday following an update from Nasdaq concerning the company’s stock listing.
The news that has investors taking note of HYZN stock today is an extension of time to regain compliance. With this, the company has until May 15, 2023, to address the issues affecting its listing on the exchange.
The Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted this extension to Hyzon Motors following a hearing on March 16, 2023. During that hearing, Hyzon presented its plan to the exchange for regaining compliance with its listing rules.
All of this trouble comes from Hyzon Motors’ failure to file some of its earnings reports on time.
What This Means for HYZN Stock
HYZN stock got a boost earlier on Tuesday as investors reacted to its plan to regain compliance. However, shares couldn’t maintain that momentum throughout the day. As a result, shares of HYZN stock are down 1.1% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors will note that there is still a risk of HYZN stock being delisted from the Nasdaq. While the company was given an extension to regain compliance, this isn’t the first time that has happened.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news are in the right place!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Tuesday! Among that is what has shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock in the news today. You can read up on all of these topics at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Etsy Stock Pops on Analyst Upgrade
- VORB Stock Alert: Virgin Orbit Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
- AMC Stock Craters Following APE Conversion Settlement
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.