On April 5, This ‘X’ Pattern Changes Everything

It appeared before Ambrx Biopharma climbed 175%... before AMC soared over 1,000%... Now, it’s appearing in multiple stocks on a regular basis. Luke Lango believes he’s cracked the code. On April 5, he’s going to reveal everything – including a free X-pattern pick.

Wed, April 5 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Why Is Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Stock Moving Today?

HYZN stock got another delisting extension

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 4, 2023, 11:04 am EDT
  • Hyzon Motors (HYZN) stock is moving today following a delisting update.
  • The company has been given an extension to avoid delisting.
  • It has until May 15, 2023, to regain compliance.
HYZN Stock - Why Is Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Stock Moving Today?

Source: Literator / Shutterstock.com

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock is on the move Tuesday following an update from Nasdaq concerning the company’s stock listing.

The news that has investors taking note of HYZN stock today is an extension of time to regain compliance. With this, the company has until May 15, 2023, to address the issues affecting its listing on the exchange.

The Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted this extension to Hyzon Motors following a hearing on March 16, 2023. During that hearing, Hyzon presented its plan to the exchange for regaining compliance with its listing rules.

All of this trouble comes from Hyzon Motors’ failure to file some of its earnings reports on time.

What This Means for HYZN Stock

HYZN stock got a boost earlier on Tuesday as investors reacted to its plan to regain compliance. However, shares couldn’t maintain that momentum throughout the day. As a result, shares of HYZN stock are down 1.1% as of Tuesday morning.

Investors will note that there is still a risk of HYZN stock being delisted from the Nasdaq. While the company was given an extension to regain compliance, this isn’t the first time that has happened.

Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news are in the right place!

InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Tuesday! Among that is what has shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock in the news today. You can read up on all of these topics at the following links!

More Tuesday Stock Market News

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

Penny Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/04/why-is-hyzon-motors-hyzn-stock-moving-today/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC