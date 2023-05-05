5 Investors Betting Big on Microvast (MVST) Stock

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) stock is up about 45% today after the lithium-ion battery company reported first-quarter earnings. For the period, revenue tallied in at $47.1 million, representing growth of 28.1% year-over-year (YOY). Furthermore, GAAP EPS came in at a loss of 10 cents, improving from a loss of 15 cents in the prior-year period. Net loss totaled $29.6 million as well, compared to a $43.8 million loss last year.
Microvast founder, President, Chairman and CEO Yang Wu said the following in the earnings report:
“We are very pleased to have completed our expansion and have begun trial production in Huzhou, China which adds 2GWh of production capacity for our new 53.5Ah cell. In addition, our Clarksville, Tennessee facility remains on track for start of production in the fourth quarter, bringing our total 53.5Ah capacity additions this year to 4GWh.”
Another factor adding a positive spark to Q1 earnings was backlog, which totaled a record $486.7 million as of March 31. That implies a significant growth rate of 302.9% YOY and a sequential increase of 18.6%. Microvast also raised its 2023 full-year guidance to between $348 million and $368 million, signifying impressive growth of between 70% and 80%. The guidance hike was attributed to a strong Q1 and backlog figure. For Q2, revenue is expected to fall between $63 million and $67 million.
Meanwhile, Microvast added that deliveries of its new 53.5Ah cell from Huzhou, China would commence in Q2. Additionally, deliveries of the cell from Clarksville, Tennessee are set to begin in Q4.
5 Investors Betting Big on MVST Stock
Tracking institutional ownership is important, as these large investors provide liquidity and support for stocks. During Q4, 106 13F filers disclosed a stake in MVST stock, a decline of two filers from the prior quarter. Of those filers, none own MVST in their top 10 positions. For fans of options, the Microvast put/call ratio was a low 0.19 as of Q4 2022. That’s equivalent to 1.716 million calls and 318,235 puts, implying a bullish options stance.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top five shareholders of Microvast:
- CDH Griffin Holding: 40.43 million shares. CDH’s stake is accurate as of Q4 2021.
- International Finance Corporation: 15.83 million shares. International Finance disclosed its entire stake during Q4 2022.
- Vanguard: 15.11 million shares. Vanguard acquired 418,134 shares during Q4 2022.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): 12.08 million shares. BlackRock acquired 627,847 shares during Q4 2022.
- Owl Creek Asset Management: 6.44 million shares. Owl Creek acquired 3.67 million shares during Q4 2022.
