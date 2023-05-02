The 3 Most Talked-About Stocks and Cryptos Right Now

The finance industry is perpetually abuzz with fresh trends and thrilling prospects. And right now, a few stocks and cryptos are grabbing everyone’s attention.
From trending stocks and cryptos to popular ones, people are curious to know more about the market’s most searched and top-performing stocks and cryptos.
Is it safe to buy stocks amid a volatile economy and a cost-of-living crisis? We acknowledge your concerns and support you in creating an investment plan to navigate uncertain times.
Publicly traded companies prioritize their stock share price as it reflects their financial health. However, the current economic climate is unpredictable, and you may be wary of investing.
There’s a silver lining as U.S. stocks and cryptos show growth, supported by the latest jobs report and an economic activity survey suggesting a potential deceleration in inflation.
As a result, both the crypto and broader markets are in better shape than they were a year ago. That is why the time is ripe to check out investments from all asset classes.
While some investors look for stability in the top stocks and cryptos, others keep a keen eye on the most searched and promising options.
Investors must remain vigilant and informed on the latest trends and developments as the market evolves to make informed decisions and capitalize on potential opportunities.
And once you finish this article, check out this piece from Thomas Yeung. It is more crypto-focused, with 28 names!
Meanwhile, check out this piece if you want to invest in crypto-focused stocks.
|BTC-USD
|Bitcoin
|$28,145.40
|MRNA
|Moderna
|$133.89
|SOL-USD
|Solana
|$21.61
Bitcoin (BTC-USD)
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is experiencing a significant surge in 2023 compared to poor performance in 2022.
The world’s most valuable cryptocurrency has gained over 70% year-to-date since the start of the year. However, despite this positive trend, Bitcoin’s value is still nearly 60% lower than its all-time high.
Standard Chartered Bank predicts that the value of Bitcoin could reach as much as $100,000 by the end of 2024.
According to a report titled “Bitcoin – Pathway to the USD 100,000 level,” the collapse of mid-tier US lenders, including Silicon Valley Bank, has strengthened Bitcoin’s position as a “decentralized, trustless, and scarce digital asset,” as per the bank.
Geoff Kendrick, an analyst, suggests that the present strain in traditional banking is favorable for Bitcoin to outperform. Bitcoin’s performance is boosted by the struggles of Circle’s USD Coin, a stablecoin striving for a 1:1 peg to the US dollar.
According to Kendrick’s prediction, Bitcoin’s share in the overall market capitalization of digital assets could rise from approximately 45% to 50-60% in the upcoming months. Miners often hold on to their coins as the price of Bitcoin is higher than the direct costs.
The state of the economy has played a role in Bitcoin’s recent surge to its highest level since June 2022. One reason is the expectation among investors that the Federal Reserve will pause its ongoing interest rate hikes in response to the banking crisis.
Overall, Bitcoin remains one of the most searched and talked-about cryptocurrencies. It is a top contender among the trending stocks and cryptos in the market.
Moderna (MRNA)
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has become one of the most searched and talked-about stocks.
It remains a top biotech company in the race to revolutionize medical treatment and develop new vaccines.
Moderna’s stock may be on the rise as it has potential products in its pipeline, including new vaccines for influenza, RSV, CMV, and other infectious diseases that could hit the market by 2028, along with a personalized cancer vaccine in collaboration with Merck.
The biotech company’s stock may also see growth through share buybacks and the acquisition of smaller businesses, even with no significant clinical breakthroughs.
While it may look more like a traditional large pharma company by 2028, it’s hard to top the $18.4 billion in coronavirus vaccine sales in 2022. Its revenue is practically guaranteed to be declining for a period. Setbacks, such as durability issues with the mRNA vaccine platform, may damage the company’s share price.
To sum up, while risks are involved, Moderna is anticipated to remain one of the leading biotechs in 2028. The company can weather several setbacks with a sizeable financial cushion of $18.2 billion in investments, cash, and cash equivalents.
Despite facing challenges due to declining sales of its coronavirus vaccine, Moderna’s stock is a good long-term pick.
On a side note, if you want to check out more healthcare picks, here is a great article from my colleague Joel Baglole.
Solana (SOL-USD)
Solana (SOL-USD) has emerged as one of the top trending and hottest stocks and cryptos in recent times, attracting the attention of investors as one of the most popular and most searched cryptocurrencies.
Solana’s blockchain processes 50,000 transactions per second, surpassing Ethereum (ETH-USD) and others. Developers and users benefit from low fees while increasing dApps adds to Solana’s appeal.
Solana’s smart contracts have ultra-high execution speeds too. They offer the same benefits as listed before. Solana can tackle similar problems and has promising prospects like Ethereum.
The Solana Foundation has launched a convertible grants and investments program to stimulate growth. It offers developers up to $1 million per project, a whopping sum by any stretch. Such concrete financial support can encourage innovative concepts that have the potential to make a significant impact.
In summary, Solana Foundation is positive about the potential of play-to-earn games, which could significantly change the gaming industry. The platform’s fast transaction processing makes it a suitable option for online games. The team remains determined to move forward; only time will tell how far they will go.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.